Thousands of Indonesian workers protest 'omnibus law' | Money Talks

In Indonesia, thousands of workers have staged a protest against the controversial 'omnibus law' in the capital Jakarta. The bill was passed late last year as part of the government's efforts to restore the economy. Authorities say the legislation eases work regulations in order to attract investors and create jobs. But workers say it reduces wages and sets back their fundamental rights. Vandana Nanwani sent us this report from Jakarta. #Indonesia #OmnibusLaw #WorkersProtest