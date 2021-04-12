Cases surge in India, hospitals report vaccine shortage | Money Talks

India has the second-largest COVID-19 caseload and infections are soaring. More than 168-thousand cases were reported on Monday and the start of a religious festival threatens to push the numbers even higher. Meanwhile, many hospitals are running out of vaccines, endangering one of the world's largest inoculation drives. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Dr. Bharat Pankhania joined us now Bath, in the UK. He's a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School. #India #VaccineShortage #CoronavirusCases