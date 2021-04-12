Businesses in England reopen as government eases some restrictions | Money Talks

In England, non-essential businesses have reopened in the next phase of the government's plan to ease coronavirus restrictions. It's now on track to returning to pre-pandemic life, with the UK leading Europe in its roll-out of vaccines. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #England #CoronavirusLockdowns #Restrictions