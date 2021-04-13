April 13, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine bombs used in Syria’s Idlib
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian regime’s air force used a chemical weapon in a 2018 attack on an Idlib neighbourhood. Bashar al-Assad’s regime has always denied using chemical weapons in the decade-long civil war. Paul F Walker from the Arms Control Association has more. #Syria
Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine bombs used in Syria’s Idlib
Explore