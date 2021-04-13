April 13, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan to release radioactive water into sea despite concerns
Japan plans to release water with low levels of radiation from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea despite opposition from a local fishing industry struggling to recover from the impact of 2011 meltdowns. Seijiro Takeshita, professor at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, weighs in. #FukushimaWater
Japan to release radioactive water into sea despite concerns
Explore