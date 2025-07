'I Am Mohammed Saleem': Campaign urges the UK 'to define Islamophobia'

Mohammed Saleem was brutally murdered in an attack in the UK in 2013 by neo-Nazi terrorist and mosque bomber Pavlo Lapshyn. Now, his daughter, Maz Saleem, is pushing the government to "adopt a definition of Islamophobia" in the UK through the "I Am Mohammed Saleem" campaign. #IAmMohammedSaleem