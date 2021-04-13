April 13, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fukushima: Japan says it will dump contaminated water into sea
Japan has announced it will dump more than a million tons of wastewater from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. The decision has been met with fury from neighbouring countries and many in the local community. We speak to Robert Jacobs from the Hiroshima Peace Institute about the consequences of this action. #Fukushima
Fukushima: Japan says it will dump contaminated water into sea
Explore