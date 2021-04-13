Activists protest Japan's decision to dump treated water | Money Talks

Japan has announced it will dump more than a million tonnes of contaminated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. The decision has been met with fury from neighbouring countries and many in the local community. Floyd Cush reports. Mayu Yoshida has more on why the Japanese goverment has decided to dump the contaminated water into the sea. #FukushimaNuclearDisaster #TreatedWater #RadioActive