UK government to probe former PM's role in bankrupt firm | Money Talks
Did the former UK Prime Minister David Cameron use his influence to gain undue favours for the now-collapsed financial services company, Greensill? The British government is launching an inquiry to establish the facts, and has also called in the current chancellor, Rishi Sunak, for questioning. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Denis MacShane joined us from London. He's the UK's former Minister of State for Europe and a former member of parliament for the Labour Party. #Greensill #DavidCameron #UKgovernment
April 13, 2021
