April 14, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Iran slowly getting closer to producing a nuclear bomb?
Iran says it will begin to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent following an attack on its Natanz underground nuclear facility. We speak to Nader Hashemi, who is the Director of the Center of Middle East Studies at Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver about what this means for Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. #Irannuclear
Is Iran slowly getting closer to producing a nuclear bomb?
Explore