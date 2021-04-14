WORLD
China warns US ‘not to play with fire’ on Taiwan issue
Taiwan says a record number of Chinese military jets flew into its air defence zone on Monday. Beijing has defended the deployment, saying it is part of efforts to safeguard national security. Earlier on Wednesday, a high-level US delegation arrived in Taiwan. With American and Chinese weaponry in such close proximity, is there a risk of war between two of the world's largest militaries? Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University in Western Australia weighs in. #Taiwan
April 14, 2021
