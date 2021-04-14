April 14, 2021
Somali president extends his term despite international concerns
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a law that extends his mandate for another two years, despite concerns from the international community. Somalia's lower house of parliament has voted overwhelmingly for the extension, while the upper house objected, saying it is unconstitutional. Murithi Mutiga from the International Crisis Group weighs in. #Somalia
