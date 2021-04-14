April 14, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
British Gas staff strike over changes to working conditions | Money Talks
Workers from the UK's biggest energy supplier, British Gas, are on strike in a dispute over changes to their pay and conditions. Hundreds of engineers responsible for servicing and repairing home and office boilers could lose their jobs unless they sign up to a new contract. Natalie Powell reports from the picket line. #BritishGas #Strike #WorkingConditions
British Gas staff strike over changes to working conditions | Money Talks
Explore