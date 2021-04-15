April 15, 2021
WORLD
Why ventilation, fresh air are key to reducing COVID-19 infection
Leading scientists are saying more emphasis should be put on space, fresh air and ventilation in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Respiratory experts from the UK, the US and China argue that indoor ventilation and air quality needs to be improved to keep people safe. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #COVID19
