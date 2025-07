The Saviour for Sale | The Met Gala is Back | Avengers Invading Disneyland

On this episode of Showcase; The Saviour for Sale 00:54 Piano Making at Risk 06:32 The Met Gala is Back 09:11 Avengers Invading Disneyland 11:29 'Dream' 12:53 Plastic Paintings 16:20 The Good of the Hive 18:54 The Art of Yang Qian 22:26 #Avengers #SalvatorMundi #MetGala