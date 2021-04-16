WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey Wants End to Russia-Ukraine Tension | New Libyan PM Makes First Turkey Visit
Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul amid rising tensions with Russia over Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. While reiterating Turkey’s stance of not recognising the annexation of Crimea, Erdogan called for a peaceful end to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Also, the new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and a delegation of ministers made their first visit to Turkey and met President Erdogan. The two leaders discussed many aspects from Turkey's continued support for Libya's reconstruction, to trade deals in energy and defence, and showed signs of solidarity. Guests: Mehmet Ali Ugur Assistant Professor at Yalova University Alexander Titov Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast Ramazan Erdag Associate Professor at Eskisehir Osmangazi University Guma El Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party
April 16, 2021
