April 16, 2021
WORLD
Anti-coup leaders in Myanmar form national unity government
A group representing the ousted democratically elected government in Myanmar has announced the formation of a national unity administration. The group includes former lawmakers, leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic groups. It says its objective is to end violence, restore democracy and build a "federal democratic union". Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch weighs in. #Myanmar
