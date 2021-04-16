What’s behind the thaw of tensions between Turkey and Egypt?

Despite their deep historical connections, Turkey and Egypt have had tense relations since 2013 when Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi was ousted in a military coup. But now, the regional powers appear ready to reconnect. Oytun Orhan, Levant studies co-ordinator at ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies, explains what’s behind the thawing of relations. #Egypt