WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey, Libya Recommit to Maritime Deals
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah paid his first official visit to Ankara. Accompanied by large delegations, Dbeibah and Turkish President Erdogan held broad talks and negotiations to further strengthen bilateral relations. The two leaders also renewed their commitment to the maritime demarcation deal in the eastern Mediterranean, signed with Libya’s previous Government of National Accord. Libya’s new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two rival administrations in the east and west, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of chaos. So will the shaky ceasefire between the warring sides in Libya continue to hold and will the country be able to hold national elections in December? Guests: Ramazan Erdag Associate Professor at Eskisehir Osmangazi University Guma El Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party
Turkey, Libya Recommit to Maritime Deals
April 16, 2021
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us