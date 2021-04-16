Turkey Wants a Peaceful Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Istanbul amid escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The meeting came amid concerns that Russia was massing troops in Russian-annexed Crimea and around the eastern Ukraine conflict zone. Erdogan has called for a diplomatic resolution of tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass. He also stressed that Turkey’s primary goal is to make the Black Sea region a basin of peace. So what exactly is happening in eastern Ukraine and is a diplomatic solution possible? Guests: Mehmet Ali Ugur Assistant Professor at Yalova University Alexander Titov Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast