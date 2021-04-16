BIZTECH
China's economy grows by a record 18.3% in the first quarter | Money Talks
China's economy has grown at its fastest rate since records began. GDP surged an astounding 18.3-percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic sped-up. The jump is further evidence of China's impressive economic rebound from when it was the world's first epicentre of the pandemic. But as Joel Flynn reports from Hong Kong, that number might not be nearly as impressive as it seems. Min Ye is an Associate Professor at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies. She told us more about what's behind China's economic rebound and the challenges that lie ahead. #ChinaEconomy #Pandemic #GDP
April 16, 2021
