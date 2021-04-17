Russia retaliates against US with sanctions and expulsions

Russia has expelled 10 American diplomats and placed several top officials of President Joe Biden's administration on its sanctions list. The action is in retaliation for similar moves by the US, which were announced this week. Moscow also says it will stop some US NGOs from working in Russia that it considers to be interfering in its internal affairs. Yunus Paksoy reports. #USRussiaTensions