Why Are Saudi Arabia and France Feuding Over a Painting?

Thought to be a lost da Vinci, the Salvator Mundi’s journey has been as fascinating as questions about its authenticity. But one thing is certain, everyone wants to know where it is. The paining hasn’t been seen since selling for $450M, and even the French and Saudi governments feuded over its showing at the Louvre museum in Paris. Is it ever going to re-emerge?