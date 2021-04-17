April 17, 2021
What Are Russia’s Goals in South Asia?
Engaging South Asia, especially India, was a strategic priority for the Soviet Union. Now Russia seems to be signaling that it wants to be a player in the subcontinent again. Russia’s Foreign Minister made visits to both Pakistan and India in the same trip, and Moscow’s role in the ongoing Afghan peace talks is being watched as well. But what specific goals does Russia have in South Asia
