April 17, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Will Cuba Look Like Without a Castro Brother?
Having helped his brother launch the Cuban revolution in 1959, Raul Castro slowly took over the reins of power as Fidel’s health deteriorated. Now the last Castro has left office, leaving questions about Cuba’s political and economic future. What path will Cuba take? Will it liberalise its economy and political system, or will the communist party keep a tight grip on the island nation?
