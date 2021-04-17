Music, massage help Japanese muskmelons grow in new environment

Japanese muskmelons are one of the world's most expensive fruits - each one is sold for at least 200 dollars. Farmers in Japan dedicate their careers to cultivating the perfect produce. Season after season, they harvest, inspect and alter their methods. But as Natasha Hussain reports, a farm in Malaysia is giving Japanese-grown melons a run for their money. #Muskmelons