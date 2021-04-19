April 19, 2021
Many Afghans concerned as govt says it's ready for pullout
Washington's decision to pull its troops out of #Afghanistan has been welcomed by Afghan leaders. They say the country's ready to take full control of its security. But other Afghans are worried. Many fear the withdrawal could create a power vacuum that could lead to a civil war or make Afghanistan a hotspot for militant groups. Aksel Zaimovic reports.
