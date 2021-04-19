April 19, 2021
Chicago officials release video of police shooting a 13-year-old boy
Footage from a police camera has been released in the US showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in Chicago. The City’s mayor has urged the public to remain calm and reserve judgement until an independent investigation is completed into the shooting. Criminal justice reporter at Newsy Jamal Andress has more. #AdamToledo
