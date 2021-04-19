Oxford University to test COVID-19 immune response

Oxford University is undertaking a human challenge trial to see how easily people can be reinfected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. It will recruit 64 volunteers aged between 18 and 30 to discover what dose of the virus can cause a reinfection, and what level of antibodies are needed to prevent it. TRT World's Health Correspondent Nicola Hill reports.