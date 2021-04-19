April 19, 2021
How challenging is it to fly a craft in Mars' atmosphere?
NASA's experimental helicopter has successfully completed a test flight on Mars, making it the first aircraft to fly on another planet. Ingenuity took off, hovered three metres above the surface for about 40 seconds and then landed back on the red planet. Sara Webb, Astrophysicist and a PhD candidate at Swinburne University has more. #Ingenuity
