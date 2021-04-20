Scientists in UK launch trial to study COVID-19 reinfection | Money Talks

Oxford University is holding a human challenge trial to see how easily people can be reinfected with COVID-19. It will be recruiting 64 volunteers aged between 18 and 30 to discover how much of the virus is need to cause reinfection, and what level of antibodies are needed to prevent it. TRT World's health correspondent Nicola Hill has more. #Vaccines #COVID19 #Reinfection