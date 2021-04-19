Europe's richest football clubs form $4.2B breakaway group | Money Talks

There's widespread condemnation over the formation of an exclusive European Super League by some of football's richest clubs. Governments, fans and former players are furious at what they've described as a cynical money-grab. And the sport's governing bodies are threatening to ban everyone involved in the breakaway group - including some of football's biggest names - from participating in top-tier tournaments. Paolo Montecillo has more. Hugo Hensley is Head of Sports Services at consultancy firm Brand Finance. He joins us now from London. #SuperLeague #UEFA #WorldFootball