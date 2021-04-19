April 19, 2021
French women react to proposed headscarf ban
France's latest amendment to anti-seperatism law marginalises Muslim women even more, rights activists say. If approved by the national assembly, the law will forbid mothers from wearing a hijab when accompanying children on school trips and ban girls under the age of 18 from wearing the hijab in public spaces. Here is how Muslim women in France are reacting to the bill. #HandsOffMyHijab
