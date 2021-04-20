April 20, 2021
WORLD
Denmark's plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controversy
Denmark is being criticised for its decision to revoke temporary residence permits for 189 Syrian refugees. Copenhagen believes it's safe enough for refugees to return home, particularly to areas in and around Damascus. Denmark would be the first EU country to send refugees back to Syria. We speak to Eilaf Alakkad, a Syrian refugee in Denmark, about her plight. #Denmark
