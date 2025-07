Chadian President Idriss Deby dies while visiting troops

Chad's President Idriss Deby has died. The Army says Deby died of injuries sustained while on the frontlines. Chad is currently fighting rebels in the North of the country. It comes a day after he was re-elected for a sixth term in office, extending his 30 years in power. David Otto, Defence and Security Specialist weighs in. #IdrissDeby