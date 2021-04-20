Shanghai Auto Show showcases latest electric and smart cars | Money Talks

Electric vehicles and smart cars are once again hogging the spotlight at the Shanghai Auto Show. The world's auto giants, as well as up and coming newbies have been showcasing their latest models and technology. They're looking to China to drive a rebound in sales from the pandemic slump. Laila Humairah has more. #ShanghaiAutoShow #ElectricCars #ChipShortage