Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder and manslaughter

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter. The white former Minneapolis police officer was filmed pinning an African-American man, George Floyd, by the neck last year. The incident sparked a worldwide movement against racism, and a re-examination of the way police operate in the US. 45-year-old Chauvin could be sent to prison for decades. NBC's Jay Gray has more. #DerekChauvinTrial