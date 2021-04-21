April 21, 2021
Chadian President Idriss Deby dies while visiting troops
Chad's President Idriss Deby has died following clashes with rebels in the north of the country. His death happened just a day after he was declared winner of the recent presidential election, which would have seen him sworn in for a sixth term. Adesewa Josh takes a look at the former soldier's life, and the circumstances surrounding his death. #IdrissDeby
