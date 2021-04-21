April 21, 2021
South Korea's sea women facing fewer underwater collections
For decades, South Korea's haenyeo, or sea women, have braved underwater dangers to collect marine creatures off the country's coastline. But the rapidly escalating climate crisis and increased pollution are bringing new challenges that may be more than the haenyeo can handle. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story. #Haenyeo #Seawomen #OceanPollution
