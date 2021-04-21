April 21, 2021
All six English clubs withdraw from breakaway competition
In less than 48 hours, the European Super League went from being football's newest and most controversial competition - to the brink of extinction. More than half of the breakaway group's 12 founding clubs have pulled out and more could be on their way. Talha Duman explains how sheer determination from fans ruined the ambitions of billionaires. #EuropeanSuperLeague
