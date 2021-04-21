WORLD
2 MIN READ
Racial Justice in America | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Protesters across America cheered after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on on all three counts- second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter- in the brutal encounter that killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man. Video footage of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds last May sparked nationwide protests. As many activists celebrated the conviction as a victory in their fight for justice, the verdict came amid a string of more high-profile police shootings of people of color. A police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo following a foot chase in Chicago on March 29. 20-year-old Daunte Wright, an unarmed black man, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 11 after a police officer allegedly mistook her gun for her Taser. What is on the horizon for those who continue to seek justice and accountability in America? Guests: Esther Agbaje- Minnesota State Representative for District 59B, which includes parts of Minneapolis Jason C. Johnson- President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund and former deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department from 2016-2018 Dr. Michael Eric Dyson- Author of “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” and professor of sociology at Georgetown University Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
April 21, 2021
