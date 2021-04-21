BIZTECH
Activists cheer Chauvin conviction but inequality persists | Money Talks
In the United States, people have welcomed the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last May. The unarmed black man's death at the hands of police shone a light on racism and its impact on millions of Americans. Lawmakers and corporations are trying to address the centuries-old problem.. but as Paolo Montecillo reports, the struggle is far from over. We were joined by Carole Boyce-Davies in New York. She's a professor of Africana Studies and Literatures in English at Cornell University. #DerekChuavin #PoliceBrutality #RacialInequality
April 21, 2021
