April 21, 2021
WEF: 600% rise needed in clean energy investments by 2050 | Money Talks
Despite rising investments in clean energy, more electricity is being produced from coal than ever before. That's according to the World Economic Forum's latest Energy Transition report. It's calling on all governments to work together to conserve energy and minimise its impact on the environment. #CleanEnergy #Investments #WorldEconomicForum
