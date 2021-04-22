April 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How important is it to have the US back at the climate negotiating table?
US President Joe Biden is hosting 40 leaders for a virtual summit on the climate crisis. UN officials are hoping America's return to climate talks will re-energise efforts to reduce global emissions. Bob Ward, director at Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, weighs in. #Climatecrisis
How important is it to have the US back at the climate negotiating table?
Explore