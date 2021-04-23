'I've got guilty people acquitted of murder'the long, sometimes controversial career of Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz is regarded as one of America’s sharpest legal minds and toughest lawyers. He’s defended dozens of famous and infamous figures over the decades including OJ Simpson, Mike Tyson, Harvey Weinstein and President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. He also represented the late billionaire sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein - winning him a so-called ‘sweetheart deal’ in 2008 - he then found himself accused by one of Epstein’s alleged victims. CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALAN DERSHOWITZ: https://youtu.be/nJb7lcOuBR0