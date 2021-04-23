BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Casualties Mount as Civilian Resistance to the Military Coup in Myanmar Grows Stronger
The number of dead and detained continues to rise, there are reports of enforced disappearances and torture. Yet the ruling junta has failed to deter Myanmar's anti-coup movement. Rights group Amnesty International, who documented the military's use of force against the Rohingya and other minorities - says the same tactics and weapons are now being used against peaceful protesters across the country. It's more than six weeks since the military regime of General Min Aung Line took control by force. And in that time, civil society and the economy have collapsed. Guests: Win Naing UK Party Chairperson of the National League for Democracy Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Burma Campaign UK Officer Khin Ohmar Chair of Progressive Voice's Advisory Board Charles Santiago Chairman of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
Casualties Mount as Civilian Resistance to the Military Coup in Myanmar Grows Stronger
April 23, 2021
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us