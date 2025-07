Can President Mahamat Idriss Deby fill his father’s shoes?

Chadians are bidding farewell to their long-time leader, President Idriss Deby. His son, Mahamat Deby, has been named the new president by the military. We speak to international defence and security specialist David Otto about the legacy of Idriss Deby and whether Mahamat Idriss Deby can fill his father’s shoes. #MahamatIdrissDeby