April 23, 2021
The Newsmakers Talks to Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Afghan peace talks suffer another setback after the Taliban refuse to attend a highly anticipated summit in Turkey. With violence increasing in Afghanistan we ask Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi who he thinks can best convince the Taliban to lay down their arms and what role he believes Islamabad can play in the peace process. Guest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan’s Foreign Minister
