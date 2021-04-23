BIZTECH
European Super League stopped before first whistle | Money Talks
The European Super League is over before it started. The proposed competition between Europe's top football clubs was going to be bank-rolled by JP Morgan and there were hopes it would bring-in billions of dollars for the teams. But just days after announcing the new league, nine of its 12 founding clubs called it quits after intense backlash from fans, as well as threats of sanctions from governments and football's governing bodies. Paolo Montecillo has more. Kieran Maguire is a sports finance expert at the University of Liverpool. He tell us more about the impact the Super League would've had on football #EuropeanSuperLeague #JPMorgan #UefaChampionsLeague
April 23, 2021
