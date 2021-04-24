April 24, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Killed the European Super League?
It was a global reaction that Europe’s richest football clubs failed to anticipate. Proposals to create a Super League to rival UEFA, was immediately shot down by fans, pundits and politicians. Labelled a greedy attempt to make more money, several teams who were to be the founding clubs, quickly withdrew their participation. Days later, the whole thing collapsed in an embarrassing mess.
What Killed the European Super League?
Explore